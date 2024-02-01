240815-N-N0900-1002

PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 15, 2024) – Front to back, the expeditionary fast transport ship USNS City of Bismarck (T-EPF 9), Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) tank landing ship ROKS Il Chul Bong (LST 688) break formation while conducting a passing exercise with Philippine Navy Jose Rizal-class guided-missile frigate BRP Antonio Luna (FF 151) in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 15, 2024. The three countries spent the last two weeks conducting side-by-side hands-on training during Pacific Partnership 2024-2’s mission stop in Legazpi, Philippines. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (courtesy photo from Philippine Navy/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2024 Date Posted: 08.24.2024 04:55 Photo ID: 8608301 VIRIN: 240815-N-N0900-1002 Resolution: 3552x2664 Size: 11.17 MB Location: PH Web Views: 8 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-2 PASSEX [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.