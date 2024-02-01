Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2024-2 PASSEX [Image 5 of 6]

    Pacific Partnership 2024-2 PASSEX

    PHILIPPINES

    08.15.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    240815-N-N0900-1006
    PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 15, 2024) – Front to back, the expeditionary fast transport ship USNS City of Bismarck (T-EPF 9), Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) tank landing ship ROKS Il Chul Bong (LST 688) and the Philippine Navy Jose Rizal-class guided-missile frigate BRP Antonio Luna (FF 151) participate in a passing exercise (PASSEX) in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 15, 2024. The three countries spent the last two weeks conducting side-by-side hands-on training during Pacific Partnership 2024-2’s mission stop in Legazpi, Philippines. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (courtesy photo from Philippine Navy/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.24.2024 04:55
    Photo ID: 8608300
    VIRIN: 240815-N-N0900-1006
    Resolution: 3552x2664
    Size: 6.6 MB
    Location: PH
    This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-2 PASSEX [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PP24
    Pacific Partnership 2024-2

