Second Annual ARROW Exercise

Staff Sgt. Ian Kitzman, 90th Ground Combat Training Squadron formal training instructor and truck controller, explains how to properly control a truck during the Advanced Recapture Recovery Operational Warfighter exercise at Camp Guernsey’s South Range, Wyoming, Aug. 8, 2024. ARROW challenges convoy response force teams from F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Minot Air Force Base and Malmstrom Air Force Base to demonstrate their readiness and ability to effectively provide convoy protection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)

Date Taken: 08.08.2024
Location: GUERNSEY, OKLAHOMA, US