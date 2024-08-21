Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Second Annual ARROW Exercise [Image 2 of 5]

    Second Annual ARROW Exercise

    GUERNSEY, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls 

    90th Missile Wing

    An opposing force member takes cover behind a Payload Transporter during the Advanced Recapture Recovery Operational Warfighter exercise at Camp Guernsey’s South Range, Wyoming, Aug. 8, 2024. ARROW challenges convoy response force teams from F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Minot Air Force Base and Malmstrom Air Force Base to demonstrate their readiness and ability to effectively provide convoy protection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 18:28
    Photo ID: 8607951
    VIRIN: 240808-F-JJ878-1016
    Resolution: 5547x3691
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: GUERNSEY, WYOMING, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Second Annual ARROW Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Landon Gunsauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Second Annual ARROW Exercise
    Second Annual ARROW Exercise
    Second Annual ARROW Exercise
    Second Annual ARROW Exercise
    Second Annual ARROW Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Exercise
    ARROW
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    90th Missile Wing
    90th Ground Combat Training Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download