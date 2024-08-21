Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Dental Corps – Putting Bite in the Fight for 112 Years – at NHB [Image 2 of 2]

    Navy Dental Corps – Putting Bite in the Fight for 112 Years – at NHB

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Douglas Stutz    

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Fighting Dental Corps Fit …Along with the Dental Corps birthday August 22, celebrating their 112th beginning from 1912, the entire month is recognized as Preventive Health Month and Naval Hospital Bremerton’s Health Promotion and Wellness Center focused part of their campaign on dental hygiene. They held a Tooth Fairy 5K/10K Fun Run, part of the monthly fun run series which has regularly had participation from members of NHB’s Oral Surgery Clinic, including Capt. Zhengshi Song, oral surgeon, and Hospitalman Carl Gallumette, dental assistant (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 15:51
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    Navy Dental Corps – Putting Bite in the Fight for 112 Years – at NHB
    Navy Dental Corps – Putting Bite in the Fight for 112 Years – at NHB

    Navy Dental Corps – Putting Bite in the Fight for 112 Years – at NHB

    oral surgeon
    dental corps
    nhb
    #NavyMedicine
    nmrtc bremerton
    dental assitant

