Fighting Dental Corps Fit …Along with the Dental Corps birthday August 22, celebrating their 112th beginning from 1912, the entire month is recognized as Preventive Health Month and Naval Hospital Bremerton’s Health Promotion and Wellness Center focused part of their campaign on dental hygiene. They held a Tooth Fairy 5K/10K Fun Run, part of the monthly fun run series which has regularly had participation from members of NHB’s Oral Surgery Clinic, including Capt. Zhengshi Song, oral surgeon, and Hospitalman Carl Gallumette, dental assistant (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2024 Date Posted: 08.23.2024 15:51 Photo ID: 8607678 VIRIN: 240823-N-HU933-1263 Resolution: 3924x3086 Size: 1.97 MB Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Dental Corps – Putting Bite in the Fight for 112 Years – at NHB [Image 2 of 2], by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.