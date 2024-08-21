Navy Dental Corps – Putting Bite in the Fight for 112 Years – at NHB

At Navy Medical Readiness Training Unit Bangor’s Dental Clinic, dentists, hygienists and staff gathered to celebrate the 112th birthday of the U.S. Navy’s Dental Corps with a cake-cutting ceremony, Aug 22. An Act of Congress on Aug. 22, 1912, established the U.S. Navy Dental Corps, and since then it continues to provide a critical service for Sailors and their dependents.(Official Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

