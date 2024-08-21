Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Dental Corps – Putting Bite in the Fight for 112 Years – at NHB [Image 1 of 2]

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    At Navy Medical Readiness Training Unit Bangor’s Dental Clinic, dentists, hygienists and staff gathered to celebrate the 112th birthday of the U.S. Navy’s Dental Corps with a cake-cutting ceremony, Aug 22. An Act of Congress on Aug. 22, 1912, established the U.S. Navy Dental Corps, and since then it continues to provide a critical service for Sailors and their dependents.(Official Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

