At Navy Medical Readiness Training Unit Bangor’s Dental Clinic, dentists, hygienists and staff gathered to celebrate the 112th birthday of the U.S. Navy’s Dental Corps with a cake-cutting ceremony, Aug 22. An Act of Congress on Aug. 22, 1912, established the U.S. Navy Dental Corps, and since then it continues to provide a critical service for Sailors and their dependents.(Official Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2024 15:51
|Photo ID:
|8607677
|VIRIN:
|240822-N-QW460-1037
|Resolution:
|2141x1637
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Navy Dental Corps – Putting Bite in the Fight for 112 Years – at NHB [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Jennifer Benedict, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Navy Dental Corps – Putting Bite in the Fight for 112 Years – at NHB
No keywords found.