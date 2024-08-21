Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    18th AF commander visits Fairchild AFB [Image 2 of 2]

    18th AF commander visits Fairchild AFB

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Col. Chad Cisewski, center, 92 Air Refueling Wing commander, greets Maj. Gen. Charles D. Bolton, right, 18th AF commander, during the 18th AF commander's visit at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Aug. 21, 2024. Bolton took command of the 18th Air Force on Aug. 9, 2024, and is visiting several bases to engage with leadership and highlight 18th AF priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 11:29
    Photo ID: 8606765
    VIRIN: 240821-F-CJ658-1010
    Resolution: 5576x3710
    Size: 4.43 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th AF commander visits Fairchild AFB [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Stassney Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    18th AF commander visits Fairchild AFB
    18th AF commander visits Fairchild AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    18th AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download