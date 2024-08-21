Col. Chad Cisewski, center, 92 Air Refueling Wing commander, greets Maj. Gen. Charles D. Bolton, right, 18th AF commander, during the 18th AF commander's visit at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Aug. 21, 2024. Bolton took command of the 18th Air Force on Aug. 9, 2024, and is visiting several bases to engage with leadership and highlight 18th AF priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2024 Date Posted: 08.23.2024 11:29 Photo ID: 8606765 VIRIN: 240821-F-CJ658-1010 Resolution: 5576x3710 Size: 4.43 MB Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th AF commander visits Fairchild AFB [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Stassney Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.