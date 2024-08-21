18th AF commander visits Fairchild AFB

Col. Chad Cisewski, 92 Air Refueling Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Lindsey Moon, 92nd ARW command chief, salute a surrey during the 18th Air Force commander's visit at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Aug. 21, 2024. Bolton took command of the 18th Air Force on Aug. 9, 2024, and is visiting several bases to engage with leadership and highlight 18th AF priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2024 11:29
|Photo ID:
|8606764
|VIRIN:
|240821-F-CJ658-1004
|Resolution:
|5607x3731
|Size:
|5.18 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
