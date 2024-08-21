Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sen. Chuck Schumer's Staff Visits Niagara Falls Storage Site [Image 4 of 5]

    Sen. Chuck Schumer's Staff Visits Niagara Falls Storage Site

    LEWISTON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Photo by Ryan Campbell  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Hannah Smith, a legislative aide for New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, visited the Niagara Falls Storage Site to talk with members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, about the history of the location and the status of the project to remediate the site of contaminated materials, Lewiston, New York, Aug. 15, 2024. The site is administered under the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program and is a former TNT plant and stores materials from the production of TNT during World War II as well as material from the Manhattan Project. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 06:57
    Photo ID: 8606204
    VIRIN: 240815-A-MC713-1010
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 24.02 MB
    Location: LEWISTON, NEW YORK, US
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo District
    Niagara Falls Storage Site
    FUSRAP

