Sen. Chuck Schumer's Staff Visits Niagara Falls Storage Site

Hannah Smith, a legislative aide for New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, visited the Niagara Falls Storage Site to talk with members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, about the history of the location and the status of the project to remediate the site of contaminated materials, Lewiston, New York, Aug. 15, 2024. The site is administered under the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program and is a former TNT plant and stores materials from the production of TNT during World War II as well as material from the Manhattan Project. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell)

