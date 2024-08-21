The 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy (7th Army NCOA) conducts day and night land navigation along with Bundeswehr soldiers at the North Navigation Site to increase confidence in individual navigation skills and enhance readiness in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 23, 2024. 7th Army NCOA enhances Soldier readiness in preparation for real world implementation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2024 Date Posted: 08.23.2024 06:57 Photo ID: 8606188 VIRIN: 240823-A-QM436-1706 Resolution: 8000x5333 Size: 19.37 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 7th Army NCOA Land Nav [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Adrian Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.