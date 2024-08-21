Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Army NCOA Land Nav [Image 3 of 10]

    7th Army NCOA Land Nav

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood 

    7th Army Training Command

    The 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy (7th Army NCOA) conducts day and night land navigation along with Bundeswehr soldiers at the North Navigation Site to increase confidence in individual navigation skills and enhance readiness in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 23, 2024. 7th Army NCOA enhances Soldier readiness in preparation for real world implementation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 06:57
    Photo ID: 8606186
    VIRIN: 240823-A-QM436-1703
    Resolution: 8000x7491
    Size: 26.49 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th Army NCOA Land Nav [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Adrian Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

