    64th BSB conducts night qualification in Poland [Image 2 of 2]

    64th BSB conducts night qualification in Poland

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    08.14.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Pfc. Edwards Reaves, a gunner, and Spc. Danielking Garcia, a loader assigned to Bravo Company, 64th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, perform reload drills during night qualification on their assigned M2 .50 caliber machine gun as a part of crew served weapons qualifications at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, Aug. 14, 2024. 3rd ABCT, 4th ID is among other units assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Zachary Thornton)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 04:53
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
    64th BSB conducts night qualification in Poland
    64th BSB conducts night qualification in Poland

    EUCOM
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether

