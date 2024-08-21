64th BSB conducts night qualification in Poland

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 64th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, conduct night qualification on their assigned M2 .50 caliber machine gun to ensure combat readiness at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, Aug. 14, 2024. 3rd ABCT, 4th ID is among other units assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Zachary Thornton)

