Lt. Col. Robert Howell, deputy commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District, inspected progress of an expeditionary dining facility for Marines at Camp Mujuk, South Korea, Jul. 29, 2024. The new facility will have a capacity of 500. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2024 Date Posted: 08.22.2024 23:12 Photo ID: 8605847 VIRIN: 240729-A-QR280-1004 Resolution: 4231x2823 Size: 1.36 MB Location: CAMP MUJUK, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army engineers construct new dining facility for Marines in South korea [Image 2 of 2], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.