    Army engineers construct new dining facility for Marines in South korea [Image 2 of 2]

    Army engineers construct new dining facility for Marines in South korea

    CAMP MUJUK, SOUTH KOREA

    07.29.2024

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Lt. Col. Robert Howell, deputy commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District, inspected progress of an expeditionary dining facility for Marines at Camp Mujuk, South Korea, Jul. 29, 2024. The new facility will have a capacity of 500. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 23:12
    Photo ID: 8605847
    VIRIN: 240729-A-QR280-1004
    Resolution: 4231x2823
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: CAMP MUJUK, KR
    This work, Army engineers construct new dining facility for Marines in South korea [Image 2 of 2], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

