Army engineers construct new dining facility for Marines in South korea

Lt. Col. Robert Howell, deputy commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District, inspected progress of an expeditionary dining facility for Marines at Camp Mujuk, South Korea, Jul. 29, 2024. The new facility will have a capacity of 500. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)
|07.29.2024
|08.22.2024 23:12
|8605846
|240729-A-QR280-1002
|4496x3000
|6.61 MB
|Location:
|CAMP MUJUK, KR
|1
|0
