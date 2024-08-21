Army engineers promote hot weather safety in South Korea

Col. Heather Levy, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District, inspected a warehouse project to learn more about how the contractor implements hot weather safety on the site, Camp Walker, South Korea, Jul. 23, 2024. The contractor provides multiple air-conditioned break rooms for workers along with water, ice, blood pressure checks and more. In addition, they use a temperature and humidity chart to assess appropriate work to rest times for the conditions. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

