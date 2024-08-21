Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army engineers promote hot weather safety in South Korea [Image 3 of 4]

    Army engineers promote hot weather safety in South Korea

    CAMP WALKER, SOUTH KOREA

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Col. Heather Levy, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District, inspected a warehouse project to learn more about how the contractor implements hot weather safety on the site, Camp Walker, South Korea, Jul. 23, 2024. The contractor provides multiple air-conditioned break rooms for workers along with water, ice, blood pressure checks and more. In addition, they use a temperature and humidity chart to assess appropriate work to rest times for the conditions. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 23:05
    Photo ID: 8605839
    VIRIN: 240723-A-QR280-1042
    Resolution: 4496x3000
    Size: 7.6 MB
    Location: CAMP WALKER, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army engineers promote hot weather safety in South Korea [Image 4 of 4], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army engineers promote hot weather safety in South Korea
    Army engineers promote hot weather safety in South Korea
    Army engineers promote hot weather safety in South Korea
    Army engineers promote hot weather safety in South Korea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    Korea
    USACE
    military construction
    Heat safety
    USACEFED

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download