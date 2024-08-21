Army engineers promote hot weather safety in South Korea

Col. Heather Levy, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District, inspected a warehouse project to learn more about how the contractor implements hot weather safety on the site, Camp Walker, South Korea, Jul. 23, 2024. The contractor provides multiple air-conditioned break rooms for workers along with water, ice, blood pressure checks and more. In addition, they use a temperature and humidity chart to assess appropriate work to rest times for the conditions. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2024 23:05
|Photo ID:
|8605836
|VIRIN:
|240723-A-QR280-1022
|Resolution:
|3212x2144
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|CAMP WALKER, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
