Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Barksdale conducts long-range strategic bomber training mission [Image 5 of 5]

    Barksdale conducts long-range strategic bomber training mission

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Laiken King 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force aircrew members assigned to the 96th Bomb Squadron receive a pre-flight mission brief for a long-range strategic bomber training mission at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Aug. 21, 2024. During mission briefs, aircrew review mission objectives and timelines before proceeding to the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Laiken King)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 17:45
    Photo ID: 8605419
    VIRIN: 240821-F-PW635-1024
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.64 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale conducts long-range strategic bomber training mission [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Laiken King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Barksdale conducts long-range strategic bomber training mission
    Barksdale conducts long-range strategic bomber training mission
    Barksdale conducts long-range strategic bomber training mission
    Barksdale conducts long-range strategic bomber training mission
    Barksdale conducts long-range strategic bomber training mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    Barksdale
    B-52H Stratofortress
    Strikers
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Bomber Training Mission

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download