Barksdale conducts long-range strategic bomber training mission

U.S. Air Force aircrew members assigned to the 96th Bomb Squadron receive a pre-flight mission brief for a long-range strategic bomber training mission at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Aug. 21, 2024. During mission briefs, aircrew review mission objectives and timelines before proceeding to the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Laiken King)

Date Taken: 08.21.2024 Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US by A1C Laiken King