IJOLD 2024 Flight

An F-22 Raptor assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing approaches the boom of a KC-135R Stratotanker assigned to the 134th Air Refueling Wing, August 14, 2024, during a flight from McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tenn. to Joint Base Andrews, Md. The KC-135R was transitioning participants of the 30th Annual International Junior Officer Leadership Development (IJOLD) course to the second part of the week long event aimed at expanding International Air Reserve junior officers leadership concepts through exposure to and discussion of leadership theory and practice while collaborating with other NATO nations to better understand differing military cultures. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Sara Kolinski)

