    IJOLD 2024 Flight [Image 6 of 12]

    IJOLD 2024 Flight

    UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sara Kolinski 

    104th Fighter Wing

    An officer participating in the 30th Annual International Junior Officer Leadership Development (IJOLD) course takes photos in the cockpit of a KC-135R Stratotanker assigned to the 134th Air Refueling Wing, August 14, 2024, during a flight from McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tenn. to Joint Base Andrews, Md. IJOLD is an annual event designed to expand International Air Reserve junior officers leadership concepts through exposure to and discussion of leadership theory and practice while collaborating with other NATO nations to better understand differing military cultures. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Sara Kolinski)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 17:14
