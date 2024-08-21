Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Aviation Rescue Swimmer School Training [Image 5 of 8]

    Naval Aviation Rescue Swimmer School Training

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Zachary Melvin 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    Airmen Lia Pernas, assigned to Naval Aviation Schools Command, prepares to participate in a mask clearing skills lab at the Aviation Rescue Swimmer School in Pensacola, Florida, Aug. 20, 2024. Naval Education and Training Command's mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and combat ready warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zachary Melvin)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    VIRIN: 240820-N-YW264-1025
    This work, Naval Aviation Rescue Swimmer School Training [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Zachary Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

