Airmen Tristan Salazar-Fuentes, assigned to Naval Aviation Schools Command, swims laps prior to a mask clearing skills lab at the Aviation Rescue Swimmer School in Pensacola, Florida, Aug. 20, 2024. Naval Education and Training Command's mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and combat ready warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zachary Melvin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2024 Date Posted: 08.22.2024 15:29 Photo ID: 8605132 VIRIN: 240820-N-YW264-1031 Resolution: 5875x3919 Size: 1.27 MB Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Aviation Rescue Swimmer School Training [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Zachary Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.