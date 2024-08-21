Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Branch Clinic Jacksonville celebrates 112 years of Dental Corps [Image 3 of 3]

    Branch Clinic Jacksonville celebrates 112 years of Dental Corps

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Julie Lucas 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Director Capt. Craig Malloy praised not only the dentists for doing the best job, but also recognized the support staff and civilians during the Dental Corps birthday celebration Aug. 22 at Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville.

