Branch Clinic Jacksonville celebrates 112 years of Dental Corps

Naval Hospital Jacksonville Director Capt. Craig Malloy praised not only the dentists for doing the best job, but also recognized the support staff and civilians during the Dental Corps birthday celebration Aug. 22 at Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville.
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2024 14:09
|Photo ID:
|8604928
|VIRIN:
|240822-N-ME175-1003
|Resolution:
|3000x4500
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
