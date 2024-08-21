Operations Specialist 2nd Class Brooke Kelly played a significant role in motivating her brother, James Clayton Kelly IV, to join the Navy. Having joined the military herself in 2016, she was the first in her family to take that step, and her experiences in the Navy were pivotal in shaping her brother's decision.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2024 Date Posted: 08.22.2024 13:25 Photo ID: 8604883 VIRIN: 240816-N-MY460-4324 Resolution: 1290x977 Size: 350.18 KB Location: NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NTAG Empire State Sister and Brother [Image 3 of 3], by Sandra Collado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.