    NTAG Empire State Sister and Brother [Image 3 of 3]

    NTAG Empire State Sister and Brother

    NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Sandra Collado 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Empire State

    Operations Specialist 2nd Class Brooke Kelly played a significant role in motivating her brother, James Clayton Kelly IV, to join the Navy. Having joined the military herself in 2016, she was the first in her family to take that step, and her experiences in the Navy were pivotal in shaping her brother's decision.

