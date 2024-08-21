Operations Specialist 2nd Class Brooke Kelly played a significant role in motivating her brother, James Clayton Kelly IV, to join the Navy. Having joined the military herself in 2016, she was the first in her family to take that step, and her experiences in the Navy were pivotal in shaping her brother's decision.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2024 13:25
|Photo ID:
|8604883
|VIRIN:
|240816-N-MY460-4324
|Resolution:
|1290x977
|Size:
|350.18 KB
|Location:
|NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NTAG Empire State Sister and Brother [Image 3 of 3], by Sandra Collado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.