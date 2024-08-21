Sister and Brother



Operations Specialist 2nd Class Brooke Kelly recruited her brother Future Sailor Machinist Mate Submarine James Kelly!



“Growing up, I always had a sense of direction. I attended a vocational high school where I enrolled in the Air Force Jr ROTC program. Even then, I knew that the military was a strong option for my future. My parents were always very open and honest about the realities of college costs and the burden of student loans. They made it clear that while education was important, the financial strain that came with it could be overwhelming. With this in mind, I decided that joining the Navy was the best way to achieve financial stability, see the world, and have the opportunity to attend college for free,” states Petty Officer Kelly.



In 2016, she took the leap and joined the Navy, becoming the first in her family to serve in the military. Her journey took her to San Diego, California, where she was stationed and embarked on an incredible deployment around the world. She had the chance to visit places she had only ever dreamed of—Hawaii, Guam, Singapore, Bahrain, Dubai, India, Jordan, and even parts of Africa. “It was a life-changing experience that not only broadened my horizons but also reinforced my belief that I had made the right choice.”



Meanwhile, her younger brother was watching all of this unfold. He was attending the same vocational high school she had gone to, and just like her, he joined the Air Force Jr ROTC program. As he grew up, he saw the path she was taking and decided he wanted to follow in her footsteps. The allure of traveling the world and securing his financial future was too strong to ignore.



“Years ago, my brother attended my enlistment, standing proudly by my side as I embarked on my Navy journey. Now, the roles are reversed. Today, here I am at his reenlistment, witnessing his commitment to continue serving in the Navy. My brother chose a different path within the Navy—he signed up as a Machinist Mate Submarine (MMS). It's a job that fits him perfectly, as he has always loved working hands-on with equipment. The $15,000 bonus he received was a nice perk, but what really excites him is the work itself and the opportunities that lie ahead. Now, we’re both in the Navy, and I couldn’t be prouder of him for charting his own course, just as I did.”



Looking back, it’s incredible to see how far they’ve both come—captured in pictures from both her enlistment and his reenlistment, showing their shared journey as siblings and sailors.





NTAG Empire State

NTAG Empire State encompasses regions including New York City, Long Island, and northern New Jersey. It consists of 32 Enlisted Recruiting Stations, with additional stations in Germany and Italy. The combined goal of these stations is to attract the highest quality candidates for America's Navy, ensuring a strong and capable force for the nation's defense.

