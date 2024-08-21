Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Essex In-Port Operations

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Richard Anglin 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    Fire Controlman 3rd Class Anthony Hakes, left, and Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Aaron Paredes, both assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), does planks during a competition in celebration of the Essex gym reopening, August 16, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard E. Anglin)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 13:26
    Photo ID: 8604881
    VIRIN: 240816-N-AH435-1404
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

