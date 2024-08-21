Fire Controlman 3rd Class Anthony Hakes, left, and Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Aaron Paredes, both assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), does planks during a competition in celebration of the Essex gym reopening, August 16, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard E. Anglin)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2024 13:26
|Photo ID:
|8604881
|VIRIN:
|240816-N-AH435-1404
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Richard Anglin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.