USS Essex In-Port Operations

Fire Controlman 3rd Class Anthony Hakes, left, and Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Aaron Paredes, both assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), does planks during a competition in celebration of the Essex gym reopening, August 16, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard E. Anglin)

