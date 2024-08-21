Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 2 of 6]

    USS Essex In-Port Operations

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Richard Anglin 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    Master-At-Arms 1st Class Michael Norval, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), deadlifts 225 pounds during a competition in celebration of the Essex gym reopening, August 16, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard E. Anglin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 13:26
    Photo ID: 8604877
    VIRIN: 240816-N-AH435-1075
    Resolution: 4431x3424
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Richard Anglin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Essex In-Port Operations
    USS Essex In-Port Operations
    USS Essex In-Port Operations
    USS Essex In-Port Operations
    USS Essex In-Port Operations
    USS Essex In-Port Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download