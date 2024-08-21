Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Womack Army Medical Center Celebrates 30 Years of Midwifery Excellence [Image 7 of 7]

    Womack Army Medical Center Celebrates 30 Years of Midwifery Excellence

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2024

    Photo by Jesse Leger 

    Womack Army Medical Center

    The Womack Army Medical Center’s Midwifery program marked its 30th anniversary this month, celebrating decades of dedicated service, teaching, and patient care. Midwives have remained at the forefront of teaching Family Medicine, OBGYN residents, physician assistants, CNMs, nurse practitioners, and medical students since the inception of our program.

    Womack Army Medical Center Celebrates 30 Years of Midwifery Excellence

    midwife
    Womack
    Fort Liberty

