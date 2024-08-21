Womack Army Medical Center Celebrates 30 Years of Midwifery Excellence

Photo By Jesse Leger | The Womack Army Medical Center’s Midwifery program marked its 30th anniversary this...... read more read more Photo By Jesse Leger | The Womack Army Medical Center’s Midwifery program marked its 30th anniversary this month, celebrating decades of dedicated service, teaching, and patient care. Midwives have remained at the forefront of teaching Family Medicine, OBGYN residents, physician assistants, CNMs, nurse practitioners, and medical students since the inception of our program. see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. — The Womack Army Medical Center’s Midwifery program marked its 30th anniversary this month, celebrating decades of dedicated service, teaching, and patient care. Since its inception, the program has become a cornerstone of maternal healthcare at the medical center, providing essential services to a growing patient population.

One of the key milestones in the program’s history was its role in training Family Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynecology (OBGYN) residents. The program also became a Centering Pregnancy facility, a designation that facilitated group appointments and enhanced patient education. Though this service was temporarily suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic and again in 2023 due to staffing shortages, it remains a significant achievement in the program's history.

Over the years, the role of midwives at Womack has evolved significantly. Initially, midwives not only saw patients in clinics but also triaged them in labor and delivery (L&D), delivered babies vaginally, and assisted in cesarean surgeries. However, with the establishment of an OBGYN residency program, midwives no longer assist in surgeries, allowing residents to gain the necessary surgical experience. The program started with one certified nurse midwife (CNM), later expanding to include agency and contract midwives, many of whom transitioned to government service (GS) positions after several years.

“Midwives have remained on the forefront of teaching Family Medicine, OBGYN residents, physician assistants, CNMs, nurse practitioners, and medical students since the inception of our program,” a program representative said.

The program has faced several challenges, most notably maintaining adequate staffing levels to support its growing patient population. At its peak, the program had 12 CNMs, but currently, only six remain on staff. Additionally, the military halted the training of active duty CNMs for several years, resulting in losing all active duty service member (ADSM) CNMs from the team by 2022.

Despite these challenges, the program remains committed to providing exceptional care. “All patient experiences are memorable in the sense that we have the unique privilege to be entrusted with a family’s most exciting and vulnerable moments,” the representative added.

Looking to the future, the Midwifery program at Womack aims to train more student nurse midwives to strengthen its resource pool and introduce them to military medicine. The program also hopes to grow and diversify the team by hiring more midwives and gaining newly trained ADSM CNMs. Additionally, there are plans to restart the Centering Pregnancy program, providing first-time mothers and their partners with a safe space to learn and prepare for parenthood.

As Womack Army Medical Center’s Midwifery program celebrates this milestone, its legacy of excellence and commitment to patient care continues to shape the future of maternal health within the military community.

To learn more about the Midwifery program at Womack Army Medical Center or to inquire about opportunities for training and employment, visit the Womack Army Medical Center website (https://womack.tricare.mil) or contact the Midwifery department directly. Join us in supporting this vital program's continued growth and success as we work together to ensure the best possible care for our military families.