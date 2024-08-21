Dr. Jose Forina, formerly with the Puerto Rico State Guard, delivers remarks during a ceremony at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Aug. 10, 2024. Forina was sworn in as the family medicine physician assigned to the 156th Medical Group, Detachment 1. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jesse Hanson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2024 Date Posted: 08.22.2024 09:26 Photo ID: 8604331 VIRIN: 240810-Z-VO874-1266 Resolution: 7200x4800 Size: 25.64 MB Location: CAROLINA, PR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dr. Forina's Swearing In to 156th MDG [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Marrissa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.