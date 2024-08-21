Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dr. Forina's Swearing In to 156th MDG [Image 4 of 11]

    Dr. Forina's Swearing In to 156th MDG

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    08.10.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Marrissa Rodriguez 

    156th Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Humberto Pabon, Jr., the assistant adjutant general air, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, Col. Evaristo Orengo, the 156th Wing commander, and other PRANG leadership, attend a swearing in ceremony for Dr. Jose Forina at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Aug. 10, 2024. Forina was sworn in as the family medicine physician assigned to the 156th Medical Group, Detachment 1. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jesse Hanson)

    Medical Group
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros

