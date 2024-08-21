Airmen recognized for their contributions

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Capt. Jacob Murray 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jeff Burges, left, presided over a ceremony at Ramstein Air Base to award U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt Karissa Rodriguez, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jesse Mallery, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alex Look, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Johnneil “Chess master” Rojas for their contributions in rehabilitating an airfield landing zone at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany. Also pictured, U.S. Air Force Capt. Ross Jurek and U.S. Army Maj. Charles Pinto, right. Prior to this joint effort, the Hohenfels LZ was non-operational for several years due to improper maintenance and environmental wear, unable to meet the demanding requirements for C-130J Super Hercules aircraft landings and NATO operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Captain Jacob Murray)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 07:41
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE
    U.S. Air Force personnel awarded U.S. Army medals
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Air Force, Army restore Hohenfels Airfield for strategic NATO operations

    NATO
    USAFE
    ACE
    JMRC

