Airmen recognized for their contributions

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jeff Burges, left, presided over a ceremony at Ramstein Air Base to award U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt Karissa Rodriguez, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jesse Mallery, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alex Look, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Johnneil “Chess master” Rojas for their contributions in rehabilitating an airfield landing zone at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany. Also pictured, U.S. Air Force Capt. Ross Jurek and U.S. Army Maj. Charles Pinto, right. Prior to this joint effort, the Hohenfels LZ was non-operational for several years due to improper maintenance and environmental wear, unable to meet the demanding requirements for C-130J Super Hercules aircraft landings and NATO operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Captain Jacob Murray)

