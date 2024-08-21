Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Capt. Jacob Murray 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Army medals are displayed following an award ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 13, 2024. Four U.S. Air Force personnel were awarded with U.S. Army medals for their contributions in rehabilitating an airfield landing zone at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany. Prior to this joint effort, the Hohenfels LZ was non-operational for several years due to improper maintenance and environmental wear, unable to meet the demanding requirements for C-130J Super Hercules aircraft landings and NATO operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jacob Murray)

    This work, U.S. Air Force personnel awarded U.S. Army medals [Image 2 of 2], by Capt. Jacob Murray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    USAFE
    ACE
