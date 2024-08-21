U.S. Air Force personnel awarded U.S. Army medals

U.S. Army medals are displayed following an award ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 13, 2024. Four U.S. Air Force personnel were awarded with U.S. Army medals for their contributions in rehabilitating an airfield landing zone at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany. Prior to this joint effort, the Hohenfels LZ was non-operational for several years due to improper maintenance and environmental wear, unable to meet the demanding requirements for C-130J Super Hercules aircraft landings and NATO operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jacob Murray)
U.S. Air Force, Army restore Hohenfels Airfield for strategic NATO operations
