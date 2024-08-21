240819-N-WV584-1106 COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (Aug. 19, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111), conducts refueling with the Sri Lankan Bunkering Tanker OCEAN LANKA, in the Port of Colombo, Sri Lanka. Spruance, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joey Sitter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2024 Date Posted: 08.22.2024 05:19 Photo ID: 8604090 VIRIN: 240819-N-WV584-1106 Resolution: 5874x3916 Size: 1.43 MB Location: LK Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Spruance refuels with OCEAN LANKA in Port of Colombo [Image 3 of 3], by SA Joseph Sitter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.