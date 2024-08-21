USS Spruance Sailor stands armed watch

240819-N-WV584-1136 COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (Aug. 19, 2024) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Quadir Lacy, from Oakland, Calif., stands an armed watch on the aft missile bay of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111), during a working port call in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Spruance, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joey Sitter)

