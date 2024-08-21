Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Spruance Sailor stands armed watch [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Spruance Sailor stands armed watch

    SRI LANKA

    08.19.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Joseph Sitter 

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    240819-N-WV584-1136 COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (Aug. 19, 2024) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Quadir Lacy, from Oakland, Calif., stands an armed watch on the aft missile bay of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111), during a working port call in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Spruance, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joey Sitter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 05:19
    Photo ID: 8604089
    VIRIN: 240819-N-WV584-1136
    Resolution: 6222x4148
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: LK
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Spruance Sailor stands armed watch [Image 3 of 3], by SA Joseph Sitter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Spruance Sailor stands armed watch
    USS Spruance refuels with OCEAN LANKA in Port of Colombo
    USS Spruance Sailor stands armed watch

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Carrier Strike Group 3
    Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download