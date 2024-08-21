O’Kane Sailor prepares dinner

240817-N-FG645-1034 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 17, 2024) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Bismark Adzapka, from Volta Region, Ghana, prepares dinner aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77). O'Kane, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sheryssa Dodard)

