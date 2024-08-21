Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    O’Kane Sailor takes readings [Image 2 of 5]

    O’Kane Sailor takes readings

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    08.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sheryssa Joseph Dodard 

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    240817-N-FG645-1003 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 17, 2024) Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Jamari Davis, from Chicago, takes readings in the refrigeration plant, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77). O'Kane, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sheryssa Dodard)

