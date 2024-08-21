240817-N-FG645-1003 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 17, 2024) Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Jamari Davis, from Chicago, takes readings in the refrigeration plant, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77). O'Kane, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sheryssa Dodard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2024 Date Posted: 08.22.2024 05:08 Photo ID: 8604075 VIRIN: 240817-N-FG645-1003 Resolution: 6117x4078 Size: 3.3 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, O’Kane Sailor takes readings [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Sheryssa Joseph Dodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.