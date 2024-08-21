Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seasoned Dentist Arrives to Expand Navy Region Korea’s Dental Capabilities [Image 1 of 2]

    Seasoned Dentist Arrives to Expand Navy Region Korea’s Dental Capabilities

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Hien Vu 

    Commander, Navy Region Korea

    Lieutenant Ryan Twaddle, Branch Health Clinic (BHC) dentist aboard Fleet Activities Chinhae (CFAC), consults with a new patient on Aug. 22. Twaddle, who recently arrived here, will attend to the dental needs of Navy Region Korea that was without a full-time dentist in a long time.

