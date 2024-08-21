Lieutenant Ryan Twaddle, Branch Health Clinic (BHC) dentist aboard Fleet Activities Chinhae (CFAC), consults with a new patient on Aug. 22. Twaddle, who recently arrived here, will attend to the dental needs of Navy Region Korea that was without a full-time dentist in a long time.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2024 Date Posted: 08.22.2024 02:33 Photo ID: 8604008 VIRIN: 240822-N-IN001-6153 Resolution: 4000x1560 Size: 3.41 MB Location: KR Hometown: LISLE, ILLINOIS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Seasoned Dentist Arrives to Expand Navy Region Korea’s Dental Capabilities [Image 2 of 2], by LCDR Hien Vu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.