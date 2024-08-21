Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st SFS strengthens ROK-U.S. partnership during UFS24

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    08.19.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgts. Patrick Olal-Ogwal, left, and Edrick Coley, 51st Security Forces Squadron Airmen, demonstrate tactical formation movements during a training session with U.S. Air Force Airmen and Republic of Korea Airmen at Osan Air Base, ROK, Aug. 19, 2024. The training was a part of Ulchi Freedom Shield 24 and covered multiple tactics used by the 51st SFS while conducting patrols and in the event of real-world threats. The objective of UFS24 is to enhance readiness, interoperability, and coalition partnerships by bringing together U.S. military forces and the ROK Air Forces to exercise a range of scenarios, all to strengthen the U.S.-ROK Alliance, joint defense readiness, and promote security and stability on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    Security Forces
    51st Fighter Wing
    ROK-U.S. Partnership
    Special Duty Team
    Ulchi Freedom Shield 24

