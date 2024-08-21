U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgts. Patrick Olal-Ogwal, left, and Edrick Coley, 51st Security Forces Squadron Airmen, demonstrate tactical formation movements during a training session with U.S. Air Force Airmen and Republic of Korea Airmen at Osan Air Base, ROK, Aug. 19, 2024. The training was a part of Ulchi Freedom Shield 24 and covered multiple tactics used by the 51st SFS while conducting patrols and in the event of real-world threats. The objective of UFS24 is to enhance readiness, interoperability, and coalition partnerships by bringing together U.S. military forces and the ROK Air Forces to exercise a range of scenarios, all to strengthen the U.S.-ROK Alliance, joint defense readiness, and promote security and stability on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2024 02:28
|Photo ID:
|8603926
|VIRIN:
|240819-F-XO977-1202
|Resolution:
|7208x4811
|Size:
|15.59 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 51st SFS strengthens ROK-U.S. partnership during UFS24 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Chase Verzaal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.