51st SFS strengthens ROK-U.S. partnership during UFS24

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgts. Patrick Olal-Ogwal, left, and Edrick Coley, 51st Security Forces Squadron Airmen, demonstrate tactical formation movements during a training session with U.S. Air Force Airmen and Republic of Korea Airmen at Osan Air Base, ROK, Aug. 19, 2024. The training was a part of Ulchi Freedom Shield 24 and covered multiple tactics used by the 51st SFS while conducting patrols and in the event of real-world threats. The objective of UFS24 is to enhance readiness, interoperability, and coalition partnerships by bringing together U.S. military forces and the ROK Air Forces to exercise a range of scenarios, all to strengthen the U.S.-ROK Alliance, joint defense readiness, and promote security and stability on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

