    51st SFS strengthens ROK-U.S. partnership during UFS24 [Image 5 of 6]

    51st SFS strengthens ROK-U.S. partnership during UFS24

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    08.19.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Security Forces Squadron and Republic of Korea Air Force special duty team airmen conduct tactical training at Osan Air Base, ROK, Aug. 19, 2024. The training was a part of Ulchi Freedom Shield 24 and strengthened the ROK-U.S. alliance by allowing 51st SFS defenders to foster their relationship with the ROKAF special duty team airmen. Training is conducted throughout the year to generate combat airpower at a moment’s notice, affirming the commitment to the ROK remains ironclad and ensures regional stability throughout the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. The objective of UFS24 is to enhance readiness, interoperability, and coalition partnerships by bringing together U.S. military forces and the ROK Air Forces to exercise a range of scenarios, all to strengthen the U.S.-ROK Alliance, joint defense readiness, and promote security and stability on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

