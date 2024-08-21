U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron prepare a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber for takeoff as part of ongoing Bomber Task Force operations at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 21, 2024. Alliances remain integral to our collective capacity to support security, peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2024 Date Posted: 08.21.2024 21:48 Photo ID: 8603878 VIRIN: 240821-F-QX786-1052 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 9.94 MB Location: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE, QUEENSLAND, AU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BTF operations continue to soar from down under [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Kenneth Norman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.