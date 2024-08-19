BTF operations continue to soar from down under

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron prepare a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber for takeoff as part of ongoing Bomber Task Force operations at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 21, 2024. Bomber missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by demonstrating the U.S. Air Force’s ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time in support of the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)