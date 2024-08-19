Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BTF operations continue to soar from down under [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    BTF operations continue to soar from down under

    ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    08.21.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth Norman 

    509th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron prepare a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber for takeoff as part of ongoing Bomber Task Force operations at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 21, 2024. Bomber missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by demonstrating the U.S. Air Force’s ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time in support of the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 21:48
    Photo ID: 8603880
    VIRIN: 240821-F-QX786-1053
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 12.57 MB
    Location: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE, QUEENSLAND, AU
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BTF operations continue to soar from down under [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Kenneth Norman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BTF operations continue to soar from down under
    BTF operations continue to soar from down under
    BTF operations continue to soar from down under
    BTF operations continue to soar from down under
    BTF operations continue to soar from down under
    BTF operations continue to soar from down under
    BTF operations continue to soar from down under

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download