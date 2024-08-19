Walter Reed salutes U.S. Navy Dental Corps, Medal of Honor recipients

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Navy dentist checks the teeth of a youth at the Child Development Center on Naval Support Activity Bethesda during 2020's Children Dental Health Month, annually observed during February. Navy dentists are stationed at military treatment facilities, dental education institutions, clinics, hospitals, research units, on ships, and with Marine Forces located within the United States and various overseas locations.