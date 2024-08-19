Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Walter Reed salutes U.S. Navy Dental Corps, Medal of Honor recipients [Image 4 of 4]

    Walter Reed salutes U.S. Navy Dental Corps, Medal of Honor recipients

    UNITED STATES

    02.07.2020

    Photo by Bernard Little 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    A U.S. Navy dentist checks the teeth of a youth at the Child Development Center on Naval Support Activity Bethesda during 2020's Children Dental Health Month, annually observed during February. Navy dentists are stationed at military treatment facilities, dental education institutions, clinics, hospitals, research units, on ships, and with Marine Forces located within the United States and various overseas locations.

    Date Taken: 02.07.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 14:46
    Photo ID: 8603021
    VIRIN: 240821-D-AB123-1004
    Resolution: 4272x2848
    Size: 4.76 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Walter Reed salutes U.S. Navy Dental Corps, Medal of Honor recipients [Image 4 of 4], by Bernard Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medal of Honor
    Walter Reed
    Navy dentists
    MoH recipients
    U.S. Navy Dental Corps

