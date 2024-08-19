U.S. Navy Lt. (j.g.) Weedon E. Osborne posthumously received the Medal of Honor (MoH) for his actions in World War I. He is one of only three dental officers to have received the MoH.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.1917
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2024 14:45
|Photo ID:
|8603012
|VIRIN:
|240821-D-AB123-1003
|Resolution:
|719x900
|Size:
|52.18 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Walter Reed salutes U.S. Navy Dental Corps, Medal of Honor recipients [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Walter Reed salutes U.S. Navy Dental Corps, Medal of Honor recipients
No keywords found.