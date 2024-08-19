Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Walter Reed salutes U.S. Navy Dental Corps, Medal of Honor recipients [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Walter Reed salutes U.S. Navy Dental Corps, Medal of Honor recipients

    UNITED STATES

    08.01.1917

    Courtesy Photo

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    U.S. Navy Lt. (j.g.) Weedon E. Osborne posthumously received the Medal of Honor (MoH) for his actions in World War I. He is one of only three dental officers to have received the MoH.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.1917
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 14:45
    Photo ID: 8603012
    VIRIN: 240821-D-AB123-1003
    Resolution: 719x900
    Size: 52.18 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Walter Reed salutes U.S. Navy Dental Corps, Medal of Honor recipients [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Walter Reed salutes U.S. Navy Dental Corps, Medal of Honor recipients
    Walter Reed salutes U.S. Navy Dental Corps, Medal of Honor recipients
    Walter Reed salutes U.S. Navy Dental Corps, Medal of Honor recipients
    Walter Reed salutes U.S. Navy Dental Corps, Medal of Honor recipients

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Walter Reed salutes U.S. Navy Dental Corps, Medal of Honor recipients

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medal of Honor
    Walter Reed
    Navy dentists
    MoH recipients
    U.S. Navy Dental Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download