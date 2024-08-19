Army Reserve Engagement Cell Academy prepares incoming team

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Attendees of the Army Reserve Engagement Cell (AREC) Academy hosted by U.S. Army Reserve Command staff pose outside Marshall Hall on Aug. 15, 2024 on Fort Liberty, North Carolina. The academy’s mission is to train incoming team members on the purpose of ARECs and the Army Reserve Ambassador Program, including the elements the Army Reserve brings to Army Service Component Command and Combatant Command theater operations.