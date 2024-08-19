Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Engagement Cell Academy prepares incoming team [Image 1 of 3]

    Army Reserve Engagement Cell Academy prepares incoming team

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Natalie Pantalos 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Attendees of the Army Reserve Engagement Cell (AREC) Academy hosted by U.S. Army Reserve Command staff pose outside Marshall Hall on Aug. 15, 2024 on Fort Liberty, North Carolina. The academy’s mission is to train incoming team members on the purpose of ARECs and the Army Reserve Ambassador Program, including the elements the Army Reserve brings to Army Service Component Command and Combatant Command theater operations.

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 11:27
    Photo ID: 8602410
    VIRIN: 240815-A-FP861-3536
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.3 MB
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Army Reserve Engagement Cell Academy prepares incoming team [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Natalie Pantalos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AREC

