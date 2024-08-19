Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Engagement Cell Academy prepares incoming team [Image 2 of 3]

    Army Reserve Engagement Cell Academy prepares incoming team

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Natalie Pantalos 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    U.S. Army Maj. Latoyia Cureton, an attendee of the Army Reserve Engagement Cell (AREC) Academy hosted by U.S. Army Reserve Command takes notes during a briefing at Marshall Hall on Fort Liberty, North Carolina on Aug. 15, 2024. The academy’s mission is to train incoming team members on the purpose of ARECs and the Army Reserve Ambassador Program, including the elements the Army Reserve brings to Army Service Component Command and Combatant Command theater operations.

    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
