Army Reserve Engagement Cell Academy prepares incoming team

U.S. Army Maj. Latoyia Cureton, an attendee of the Army Reserve Engagement Cell (AREC) Academy hosted by U.S. Army Reserve Command takes notes during a briefing at Marshall Hall on Fort Liberty, North Carolina on Aug. 15, 2024. The academy’s mission is to train incoming team members on the purpose of ARECs and the Army Reserve Ambassador Program, including the elements the Army Reserve brings to Army Service Component Command and Combatant Command theater operations.