The new Transition Assistance Program location inside the Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall dining facility, America’s Kitchen, offer a classroom large enough to hold up to 50 people. The larger space will give TAP the ability to accommodate more transitioning service members and their spouses.
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2024 10:23
|Photo ID:
|8602307
|VIRIN:
|240815-A-QW578-7441
|Resolution:
|4773x3182
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TAP Classroom [Image 2 of 2], by Denise Caskey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
TAP sets up shop in new location
