TAP Reception

The reception area of the new Transition Assistance Program location inside the Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall dining facility, America’s Kitchen, is a large welcoming space with plenty of seating.
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2024 10:23
|Photo ID:
|8602308
|VIRIN:
|240815-A-QW578-7320
|Resolution:
|5535x3293
|Size:
|3.07 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
