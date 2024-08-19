PMO Live-Fire Training

The Provost Marshal's Office conducted their quarterly live-fire range training aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Ca. on August 8 & 20. Each training session included a focused target practice component, as well as a low-light pistol range exercise featuring live-fire training conducted under conditions of minimal to no illumination. Furthermore, the Headquarters Company will conduct its Annual Rifle Qualification (ARQ) and Combat Pistol Program (CPP) range training to enhance ongoing awareness among Marines and civilian personnel.
